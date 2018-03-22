Police appeal after attack on girl, eight, in Lewes

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on an eight-year-old girl local girl who was attacked while she was walking along Blois Road, in the Landport area of Lewes, at about 6.20pm on Thursday, March 15.

The girl suffered a slight injury to her neck after being grabbed by a man who is described as white and middle-aged, of large build and with a slight beard or stubble. He was wearing a grey top.

She ran off and the man did not follow her.

PC Tom Bowen said; “The reason for this isolated incident is not clear, but there is nothing to suggest there was a sexual or other sinister motive.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1261 of 15/03.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.