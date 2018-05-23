Police appeal after sports car hit-and-run near Heathfield

Police are appealing to witnesses of a hit-and-run between two convertable sports cars near Heathfield.

One of the drivers is said to have fled from the scene after the collision on the B2096 at Woods Corner, Dallington, at 5.30pm on Saturday (May 19).

Police say a man driving a BMW Z3 left the car park of The Swan Inn, turning onto the B2096 where it collided with a Mazda MX-5, resulting in damage to both vehicles and with the Mazda left undrivable.

Despite damage to the front nearside wheel, police say the BMW failed to stop and turned into South Lane towards Ashburnham.

It continued into Herrings Road where it was abandoned, said Sussex Police.

The driver was then believed to have got into a Mercedes-Benz estate car which returned towards Woods Corner.

PC Stuart Kenway, of the East Sussex road policing unit, said: “I am asking for the driver of the BMW, for anyone who saw what happened or anyone who may have other relevant information to come forward, please.”

They can make contact online or by calling 101, quoting serial 951 of 19/05.