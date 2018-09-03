Police appeal to find men who tried to rob a woman in Seaford

Police have appealed for information after a group of men tried to tried to rob a woman in Seaford last Monday (August 27).

Police said that at approximately 5.45pm on bank holiday Monday, a 37-year-old woman on foot was approached by a group of men in a side alleyway near the Co-op store in Broad Street, Seaford.

A police statement read: "A black man in the group grabbed the woman around the neck, pushing her to the floor and attempting to steal her handbag.

"The woman managed to fight off her assailant and run for safety."

Investigating Detective Constable Paul Kelly said it was a 'rare and isolated incident'.

He added: "I would like to reassure the victim and the local community that a thorough investigation is under way to trace those responsible.

"This was a very frightening experience for the victim who is understandably struggling to come to terms with what happened to her.”

DC Kelly appealed for anyone to come forward, who was in the area around Broad Street and the High Street or anyone who may have seen a group of men in the area 'acting suspiciously'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 899 of 27/08.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555111.