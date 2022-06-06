Police appeal to help find two missing 12-year-old girls from Brighton and Peacehaven

They said via Twitter: "Have you seen missing Mia Brazer and Macie Fox, both aged 12?"

Police said Mia is missing from Peacehaven and described her as ‘slim, 5’3”, with dark hair with a fringe’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Mia is wearing her school uniform; a black jumper, white shirt, red and black tie, black skirt, black tights and white socks.

Sussex Police said they want to find Mia Brazer and Macie Fox, both aged 12

Sussex Police said: “Macie was reported missing from Brighton at about 9am on June 6.

“She is slim with shoulder length brown hair.

“It is believed she was wearing light blue jeans, a black T-shirt and black hoody, with white and black Converse trainers.”