Police stock image. Photo: National World

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and a motorbike in Seaford.

A dark grey Volkswagen Caddy collided with a black Yamaha WR125X, travelling eastbound, on the A259 on Thursday, May 30, police said.

The incident happened outside the White Lion Hotel at around 1pm, according to Sussex Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the police force said: “The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.