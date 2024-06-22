Police appealing for witnesses to East Sussex collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and a motorbike in Seaford.

A dark grey Volkswagen Caddy collided with a black Yamaha WR125X, travelling eastbound, on the A259 on Thursday, May 30, police said.

The incident happened outside the White Lion Hotel at around 1pm, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, has relevant dashcam footage or any information that could help, is asked to contact [email protected], quoting serial 659 of 30/05.”

