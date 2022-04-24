Police are searching for this missing Hastings man

Police officers in Sussex and Surrey are on the hunt for 37-year-old Lewis Jeffs, from Hastings, who has not been seen since he left a hospital in Chertsey, Surrey, on April 20.

Concern has been expressed for his welfare because he left hospital before receiving any treatment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Jeffs is described as white, 5'9", of medium build, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Lewis Jeffs, 37, from Hastings

The photo of Mr Jeffs, which pictures him in a blue polo shirt, shows the clothes he was wearing as he left the hospital. He is not believed to have any other items of clothing with him.

If you have seen Mr Jeffs or have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1377 of 21/04.