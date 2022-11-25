Edit Account-Sign Out
Police called to collision on Chichester A27

Emergency services were called to a collision on the A27 in Chichester yesterday.

By Joe Stack
16 minutes ago
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 10:52am

Police were called to reports of a collision by the Fishbourne Roundabout at about 4pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, November 24).

Two cars had collided but no injuries were reported. Traffic was affected between 4pm and 6pm while police officers moved the vehicles.

PC Tom Van Der Wee o the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said in a tweet: “Two vehicle collision on the A27, Chichester. No injuries but in an extremely dangerous location at a very busy time of day. We’ve attended, stopped the traffic on the roundabout and safely moved the vehicles. Please call 999 if ever you find yourself in a similar situation.”

Picture courtesy of PC Tom Van Der Wee
