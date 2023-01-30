Edit Account-Sign Out
Police called to four-vehicle collision in Worthing

Police officers were seen attending a four-vehicle collision in Worthing late last night (Sunday, January 29).

By Jacob Panons
3 hours ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:01am

Officers had been called to Grove Road at around 11pm, according to an eye-witness.

Sussex Police said the incident was a four-vehicle collision.

There were no arrests or injuries as a result of the collision, according to a spokesperson.

Police in Grove Road, Worthing. Picture from Eddie Mitchell
Police by the incident in Grove Road, Worthing. Picture from Eddie Mitchell
