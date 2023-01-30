Officers had been called to Grove Road at around 11pm, according to an eye-witness.
Police officers were seen attending a four-vehicle collision in Worthing late last night (Sunday, January 29).
Officers had been called to Grove Road at around 11pm, according to an eye-witness.
Sussex Police said the incident was a four-vehicle collision.
There were no arrests or injuries as a result of the collision, according to a spokesperson.