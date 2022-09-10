Police called to incident at Chichester railway station
Sussex Police have responded to an incident at Chichester railway station this afternoon (Saturday, September 10).
Officers were called to Chichester railway station, in Southgate, at about 2.30pm today following an incident.
Officers were seen on platform one speaking to members of the public. A police car was also seen outside the station.
Early reports suggest an altercation between a group and a member of staff but this is yet to be confirmed by authorities.
British Transport Police has been approached for more information.