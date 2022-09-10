Police called to incident at Chichester railway station

Officers were called to Chichester railway station, in Southgate, at about 2.30pm today following an incident.

Officers were seen on platform one speaking to members of the public. A police car was also seen outside the station.

Early reports suggest an altercation between a group and a member of staff but this is yet to be confirmed by authorities.