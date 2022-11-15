Police were called to Selsey following an incident last night.

A number of Sussex Police patrols were called to Beach Road at about 11pm last night.

The officers were said to be in place ‘for the foreseeable’ following an incident. Sussex Police has been unable to comment on the nature of the incident.

A spokesperson on social media urged residents who see anyone acting suspiciously to call the police.

Sussex Police at the scene last night

Advertisement Hide Ad