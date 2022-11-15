A number of Sussex Police patrols were called to Beach Road at about 11pm last night.
The officers were said to be in place ‘for the foreseeable’ following an incident. Sussex Police has been unable to comment on the nature of the incident.
A spokesperson on social media urged residents who see anyone acting suspiciously to call the police.
The brief statement read: “Extra police patrols are in place at Beach Road in Selsey for the foreseeable due to an incident last night. If you see anyone acting suspicious please call the Police.”