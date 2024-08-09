A police car caught fire on The Causeway in Arundel – next to the railway station roundabout – earlier today (Friday, August 9).

The road was reportedly temporarily closed but has since reopened.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm a police car was destroyed by fire in Arundel shortly before 10am.

"Thankfully, no one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation, however there is nothing to suggest it was of deliberate ignition.”

Photos – taken by local resident Joanne Johnstone – showed firefighters at the scene, dealing with the blaze.

Joanne explained how the smell of thick black smoke in the area led her to investigate where it was coming from.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 9.58am we responded to an incident at The Causeway in Arundel.

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters found one police car well alight.

“The fire was quickly extinguished using breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera.

"Fortunately there were no casualties."

1 . Police car catches fire in Arundel Dramatic photos show fire crews in action after a police car burst into flames in Arundel Photo: Joanne Johnstone

