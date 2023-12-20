Police car collides with wall in East Sussex; Investigation underway
A police car was involved in a collision in East Sussex in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, December 20).
Photos taken in Buckingham Place, Brighton, shortly before 4am, show the aftermath of a collision – whereby a marked police response car collided with a wall.
Sussex Police has since issued a statement.
“The driver and sole occupant was taken to hospital as a precaution, while the vehicle was recovered,” a spokesperson said.
"The circumstances of the collision are currently being investigated.”