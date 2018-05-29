Police checks in search for missing boy, 15

Police have been making checks in an effort to trace Newhaven teenager Trent Hutchinson, who has been missing from his home address since Thursday last week (May 24).

Trent, 15, is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short straight mousey hair. He is left-handed and may be wearing a black waterproof top and black trousers, and carrying a rucksack.

He was last seen at 9.20pm on Thursday and reported missing almost two hours’ later the same evening.

Police think he may be in the Newhaven or Lewes areas and staying with friends.

Officers have stressed that it is important that Trent comes forward so that they be certain he is safe and well. They have also asked that anyone knowing where Trent is or who sees him gets in touch without delay, either by reporting details online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1365 of 24/05.