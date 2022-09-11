Police close Bognor road following serious incident
A Bognor Regis road has been closed as police investigate a serious incident at the scene today (Sunday, September 11).
According to reports, Collyer Avenue has been closed off while officers from Sussex Police investigate and incident that took place earlier this afternoon. Early reports suggest there has been a collision in the road.
An air ambulance was also pictured landing nearby but has since left. Traffic is reportedly slow in the area.
Sussex Police has been approached for further information.