Police concern after Newhaven teenager goes missing

Police are concerned for teenager Debbie Sales who has gone missing from Newhaven.

The 17-year-old was last seen on Tuesday (January 16) at 10am. She was supposed to be returning home at 10pm that night but failed to turn up.

PC Paul Loizou said: “Debbie has links to the Hastings area and none of her friends or family have been able to contact her. She may have gone to London although we have not been able to confirm this. If you see her or know of her whereabouts, please let us know.”

Debbie is white, 5ft 6ins tall, with long blonde straight hair, blue eyes and has a small piercing on the left side of her lower lip.

Anyone who sees Debbie or has any information about her is asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 1403 of 16/01.