Police are searching for Michael Davison, who is missing from Crowborough.

The 20-year-old did not return home on Friday (August 10). However he was seen in the town on Sunday evening (August 12) and police believe he may still be in the area.

He is described as white, about 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with short blonde hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 281 of 13/08.