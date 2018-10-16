Police concern for missing 85-year-old man

Police are searching for Ronald Rose, who is missing from his home in Seaford.

The 85-year-old was last seen at about 9.30am today (Tuesday, October 16), and officers and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

His disappearance is out of character and he is not believed to be in possession of his mobile phone or his bus pass.

Ronald is described as white and about 5ft 6ins tall. He is mostly bald, with some grey hair at the back and sides, and has a moustache.

He walks with a hunch, using a walking stick, and he may be wearing a white baseball cap.

Anyone who sees Ronald or knows where he may be is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 685 of 16/10.