Police concern for missing teenager with diabetes

Police are highly concerned for the well-being of missing teenager Elliot Ben-Sellem from Newick.

Elliot, 15, is a Type 1 diabetic and requires regular medication.

He was last seen leaving the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton around 6pm on Sunday (April 22).

Elliot is 6ft 1ins tall , of slim build and with dark brown short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black T-shirt with a tiger on it, black slim jeans and red trainers.

He is believed to still be in the Brighton and Hove areas.

If you see him please call 999 immediately. If you have any information on where he may be or have seen him since he went missing please report online or call 101 quoting reference of 1066 of 22/04.