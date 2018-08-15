Police concern for missing woman, 26

Police are concerned for the welfare of 26-year-old Elena Psarros and believe there is a possibility she may be in the Newhaven or Peacehaven area.

She was reported missing from Hove since 11.30am on Tuesday (August 14).

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, of small build, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. When last seen her clothing included blue denim jeans and a white top.

Anyone seeing Elena or knowing of her whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 819 of 14/08.