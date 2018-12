Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Alfriston man Ben Williams.

Ben, 30, was last seen around 6pm on Friday (December 28) in the village’s High Street.

He is white, 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with a shaved head, a beard and facial piercings. Ben was last seen wearing jeans, a black overcoat and walking boots.

If you see Ben or have any information on where he could be please report online or call 101 quoting 805 of 29/12.