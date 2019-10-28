Police concern over missing Peacehaven woman

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a Peacehaven woman who has gone missing from her South Coast Road home.

Sheila Crouch, 56, was last seen just before 10.30am today (Monday, October 28).

Police describe Sheila as 5’6”, with ‘shoulder-length dark mousy-brown hair usually worn in a ponytail’. She has a distinctive gap in her front teeth.

It is thought she may be wearing black leggings and a black hooded jacket.

Anyone seeing Sheila or knowing of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 immediately, quoting serial 371 of 28/10.