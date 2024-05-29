Police concerned for 15-year-old girl missing from Horsham home
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Horsham Police have issued a photo of a 15-year-old girl who they say is missing from her home.
Police announced on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, May 29, that Cayden is missing from her home in Horsham.
Horsham Police said: “The 15-year-old was last seen on Tuesday (28 May) at 3.30pm. She is 5' 5", slim with long black hair and was last seen wearing a black padded jacket. She goes by the name “K”, short for Cayden and has links to Brighton and Crawley. Anyone who has seen Cayden, should report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1368 of 28/05.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.