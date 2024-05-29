Horsham Police have issued a photo of a 15-year-old girl who they say is missing from her home.

Horsham Police said: “The 15-year-old was last seen on Tuesday (28 May) at 3.30pm. She is 5' 5", slim with long black hair and was last seen wearing a black padded jacket. She goes by the name “K”, short for Cayden and has links to Brighton and Crawley. Anyone who has seen Cayden, should report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1368 of 28/05.”