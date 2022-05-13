A police spokesperson said: "Reg, 88, is 5’7”, of a medium build, with white hair and wearing a stone-coloured bomber jacket, blue trousers and black shoes.

"Reg is known to frequent Old Town and the seafront and was last seen walking westbound along the A28 at 7.34pm.

"If you see him, call 999 quoting 1521 of 12/05."

Sussex Police said Reg Fountain, 88, is missing from his home in Hastings

Sussex Police said: “If someone you know has gone missing or you’ve seen, or have information about, a missing person, please get in touch.”

They added: “If the missing person is in immediate danger, is a young child or vulnerable to harm, call 999 now.”

People can make a report about a missing person online at sussex.police.uk.