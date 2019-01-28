Police concerned for missing Crowborough man

Sussex Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Crowborough man Christopher Webb.

Christopher, was last seen in Tunbridge Wells, Kent around 1.10pm on Monday (January 28), police said.

He is white, 5ft 9in, of slim build and with shaved dark brown hair. Christopher was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a grey beanie hat and carrying a grey rucksack, according to police.

Police said Christopher could be travelling on the trains.

If anyone sees him or has information on his whereabouts please go online or call 101 quoting reference 510 of 28/01.