Police concerned for missing Eastbourne teenager

Officers said Dylan was last seen in the Willingdon area on Thursday morning (May 12).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He is white, 5’ 7” tall and of very slim build. He has brown hair, which is shorter on the sides and longer on top, and hazel eyes.

“When he was last seen, Dylan was wearing a black polo shirt with a purple stripe, black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers. He was also wearing a grey Nike jacket.

Dylan. Picture from Sussex Police

“Dylan is known to also have links to Hailsham.”