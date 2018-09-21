Police concerned for missing Hailsham man with links to Brighton

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Hailsham who has links to Brighton.

Ben Hatchett, 29, went missing from the town at around 11.30am on Thursday (20 September), according to Sussex Police.

He is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of slim build, with green eyes and short dark brown hair.

Ben was reportedly last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, black trousers and black trainers.

Formerly known as Ben Woods, he has links to Brighton and it is believed he was in the city on Thursday night (September 20).

If you see Ben police say do not approach him but call Sussex Police without delay.

You can report information online or by calling 101 quoting 479 of 20/09. In an emergency or if he is in danger call 999.