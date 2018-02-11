Police concerned for welfare of missing Brighton man who could be in East Sussex

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Brighton man.

Daniel Turner-Murrell was last seen on Saturday night (February 10) and police are concerned for his welfare after he sent messages to his family today (Sunday).

The 32-year-old has been living in the Patcham area of Brighton but is believed he could have travelled in a silver Vauxhall Insignia registration DV60 OCY in the Plumpton or Ditchling area of East Sussex.

Daniel is described as white, 5ft 10ins with brown hair and a mole below his right eye.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police online or 999 in an emergency quoting serial 476 of 11/02.