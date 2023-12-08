Police concerned for welfare of ‘two people and toddler seen in Brighton’

Sussex Police have said they are ‘concerned’ for the welfare of two people and a toddler who ‘may be sleeping outdoors in the Brighton area’.

Police said a member of the public contacted them about a teenage girl who had been seen sleeping in Queens Park.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The girl had also been seen with a man, described as late teens to early 20s, and an 18-month-old toddler. They were last seen in the park on Wednesday 6 December. Searches of the park and the surrounding area have been carried out by specially-trained officers, and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish their identities and to try and locate them to ensure their welfare. This includes a review of CCTV footage in the area and liaison with local transport networks.

“The girl is reported to have blond, messy-style hair and was last seen wearing a pale blue and pink tracksuit. She is said to speak with a northern accent. They are believed to be in possession of a pushchair that is overladen with baggage.”

Detective Superintendent Kris Ottery said: “We are working hard to establish the identity of these two people and the toddler, and the circumstances around them. We are keen to provide any assistance that we can to them to ensure their safety and that they receive appropriate support, particularly during these changeable weather conditions.

“We’re appealing for anyone who may have seen them either before or after 6 December, or who has any information which could help us locate them, to please get in touch. If either of the people involved see this appeal themselves, please contact us to let us know that you and the child are safe. There is help and support available to you.”