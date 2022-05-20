Police concerned over missing Brighton teen

Officers have issued an appeal after a teen went missing from Brighton this week.

By Joe Stack
Friday, 20th May 2022, 6:55 pm

Lonid was reported missing from Hove yesterday (Thursday, May 20).

Police described him as white and 5’9” and said he was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with a white stripe and camouflage trousers.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

Have you seen Lonid?

Anyone who sees him should contact Sussex Police on 101 or by reporting online by visiting https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ by quoting serial 1024 of 19/05.

A spokesman for Brighton and Hove Police said: “Have you seen Lonid? Reported missing from the Kings Gardens area of Hove at 2pm on May 19. He is white, 5'9", and was wearing a dark sweatshirt with a white stripe, & camouflage trousers. If you seen him please contact us online or on 101, quoting serial 1024 of 19/05.”

