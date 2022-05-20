Police concerned over missing Brighton teen

Lonid was reported missing from Hove yesterday (Thursday, May 20).

Police described him as white and 5’9” and said he was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt with a white stripe and camouflage trousers.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

Have you seen Lonid?

Anyone who sees him should contact Sussex Police on 101 or by reporting online by visiting https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ by quoting serial 1024 of 19/05.