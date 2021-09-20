Police concerned over vulnerable missing teen

The 18-year-old, who is vulnerable, was last seen in Kings Drive, Eastbourne, at 2.20pm on Monday 20 September and failed to return home to Hellingly.

She may still be in Eastbourne and may have been walking on the Cuckoo Trail.

Chloe is white, about 4’10”, of medium build, with purple shoulder length hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black bodysuit, black trousers or leggings and black ankle boots.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she could be is urged to dial 999 quoting serial 763 of 20/09.