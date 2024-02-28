Police confirm identity of man missing from Brighton amid search
Emergency services – including police, the coastguard and RNLI – have been searching along the Brighton coast since about 6.30am after responding to a report from a concerned member of public.
Police reported this morning that they ‘could not locate’ the missing man, who they have now identified as 27-year-old George amid an appeal to help find him.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “George is white, 6', and is wearing beige chino trousers, black boat shoes and a beige puffer jacket.
“He also has links to Bognor.
“If you see George, or have any information which could help officers with their enquiries, call 999 quoting serial 148 of 28/02."
There will be an increased emergency service presence in Brighton while the search is carried out, police added.