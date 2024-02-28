Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services – including police, the coastguard and RNLI – have been searching along the Brighton coast since about 6.30am after responding to a report from a concerned member of public.

Police reported this morning that they ‘could not locate’ the missing man, who they have now identified as 27-year-old George amid an appeal to help find him.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “George is white, 6', and is wearing beige chino trousers, black boat shoes and a beige puffer jacket.

Police have confirmed the identity of a man who has been missing from Brighton since the early hours of this morning. (Wednesday, February 28) Photo: Sussex Police

“He also has links to Bognor.

“If you see George, or have any information which could help officers with their enquiries, call 999 quoting serial 148 of 28/02."