Police confirm identity of man missing from Brighton amid search

Police have confirmed the identity of a man who has been missing from Brighton since the early hours of this morning. (Wednesday, February 28)
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 28th Feb 2024, 15:14 GMT
Emergency services – including police, the coastguard and RNLI – have been searching along the Brighton coast since about 6.30am after responding to a report from a concerned member of public.

Police reported this morning that they ‘could not locate’ the missing man, who they have now identified as 27-year-old George amid an appeal to help find him.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “George is white, 6', and is wearing beige chino trousers, black boat shoes and a beige puffer jacket.

Police have confirmed the identity of a man who has been missing from Brighton since the early hours of this morning. (Wednesday, February 28) Photo: Sussex PolicePolice have confirmed the identity of a man who has been missing from Brighton since the early hours of this morning. (Wednesday, February 28) Photo: Sussex Police
“He also has links to Bognor.

“If you see George, or have any information which could help officers with their enquiries, call 999 quoting serial 148 of 28/02."

There will be an increased emergency service presence in Brighton while the search is carried out, police added.

