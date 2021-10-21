Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in Peacehaven field

Police said officers were called to Pelham Rise at 8.40pm on October 11 after a man was seen bleeding.

When officers arrived, police say they were unsure of the exact route taken by the suspect but a flicker of light had been seen in a field earlier.

Police dog (PD) Hox, a two-year-old German Shepherd, handled by police constable Gareth Evers, was sent to help track down the suspect.

Police dog Hox. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211021-125254001

PC Evers said, “I was well briefed by the officers on scene, and although the exact route taken by the suspects was unknown, a flicker of light was seen about 200 metres into the field where it was believed the suspect had lit a cigarette among bushes.

“I kept PD Hox deployed on a lead because the search area was far too great and progress through a ploughed field was slow.

“Hox began to track naturally and took me through to a small clearing in the bushes, over a barbed wire fence and into a neighbouring field.

“He then indicated to me where the suspect was. It was pitch black but we found a suspect sitting in high grass.”

Police dog Hox. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211021-125307001

Police say officers charged 26-year-old James Graves, of Central Avenue in Telscombe Cliffs, with two counts of causing criminal damage, theft in a dwelling, and assault by beating.