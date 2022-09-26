Police dog unit called to possible break-in at Eastbourne Post Office
Officers and a dog unit were called to a Post Office in Eastbourne town centre due to a possible break-in, according to police.
Police said they received a report of a possible break-in at a Post Office in Southfields Road at 10.50pm on Saturday, September 23.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Officers attended the scene, conducted a search, and found the premises was secure.”
An eye-witness saw several police vehicles including a dog unit car by the Post Office.
Most Popular
The Post Office has been contacted for more information.