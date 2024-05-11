Police dogs and armed officers seen at Sussex pier after child goes missing

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 11th May 2024, 22:10 BST
Police dogs and armed officers responded to an incident at a beach in Sussex this evening (Saturday, May 11).

According to an eye-witness, the major emergency response at Brighton Palace Pier came after a child was reported missing.

Thankfully, it has been reported the child has since been found safe.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Police dogs and armed officers outside Brighton Palace Pier after a child was reported missing.

1. Brighton Pier incident: Armed officers and police dogs at scene

Police dogs and armed officers outside Brighton Palace Pier after a child was reported missing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:SussexSussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice