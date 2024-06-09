Police enforce dispersal order after fight involving large group of youths in West Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Jun 2024, 13:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A dispersal order was issued by Sussex Police following a fight involving a large number of youths in West Sussex.

Sussex Police were called to reports of the fight on Beach Green in Shoreham on Friday, June 8.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that a 12 hour dispersal order was put in place from Lancing to Shoreham to ‘prevent further violence and anti social behaviour.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "We received a report of a fight involving a large number of youths on Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, on Friday at about 8pm.

A dispersal order was issued by Sussex Police following a fight involving a large number of youths in ShorehamA dispersal order was issued by Sussex Police following a fight involving a large number of youths in Shoreham
A dispersal order was issued by Sussex Police following a fight involving a large number of youths in Shoreham

"We attended and the group had moved to Ferry Road and towards Shoreham town centre. A 12-hour section 34 dispersal order was put in place from Old Salts Farm Road, Lancing, to Kingston Lane, Shoreham, to prevent further violence and anti social behaviour and the group was dispersed."

Related topics:Sussex PolicePoliceWest SussexShorehamLancing

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.