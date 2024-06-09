Police enforce dispersal order after fight involving large group of youths in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dispersal order was issued by Sussex Police following a fight involving a large number of youths in West Sussex.

Sussex Police were called to reports of the fight on Beach Green in Shoreham on Friday, June 8.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that a 12 hour dispersal order was put in place from Lancing to Shoreham to ‘prevent further violence and anti social behaviour.’

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "We received a report of a fight involving a large number of youths on Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, on Friday at about 8pm.

