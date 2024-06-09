Police enforce dispersal order after fight involving large group of youths in West Sussex
Sussex Police were called to reports of the fight on Beach Green in Shoreham on Friday, June 8.
A spokesperson for the police confirmed that a 12 hour dispersal order was put in place from Lancing to Shoreham to ‘prevent further violence and anti social behaviour.’
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "We received a report of a fight involving a large number of youths on Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, on Friday at about 8pm.
"We attended and the group had moved to Ferry Road and towards Shoreham town centre. A 12-hour section 34 dispersal order was put in place from Old Salts Farm Road, Lancing, to Kingston Lane, Shoreham, to prevent further violence and anti social behaviour and the group was dispersed."
