Police enquiries are ongoing to identify two people and a toddler in Sussex, following concerns for their safety.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns were raised for the group who were believed to be sleeping outside overnight in Queens Park, Brighton, on Thursday, December 7, Sussex Police previously reported.

Now, a spokesperson for the force has said: “Further information has come to light that suggests the family were frequenting the site in Queens Park and may not have been sleeping there overnight, however we are continuing with our efforts to locate the group to ensure they are safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are continuing with our enquiries in the Queens Park area and following up with any information provided by members of the public.”

Police enquiries are ongoing to identify two people and a toddler in Sussex, following concerns for their safety. Photo: National World

Detective Superintendent Kris Ottery added: “This was understandably a very concerning report and from the moment it came into us, we have treated it incredibly seriously and with the utmost importance.

“Our priority has always been to make sure the two people and toddler are safe and well.

“We’ve had dedicated teams of officers including PCSOs, PCs, sergeants and senior detectives working throughout the weekend to try and find them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve searched vast areas throughout Brighton and Hove utilising our drones and National Police Air Service helicopter and have spoken to countless community members who have assisted us in our search.

“Safeguarding is at the heart of our investigation and we have worked closely with our partner agencies to ensure the search reaches the rest of the UK. We have sought the support of the National Crime Agency, other police forces, and homeless outreach in our efforts to identify the pair and toddler.

“We appeal to the young man and woman subject of this search, if you believe you are the people we are seeking please make contact with us to let us know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to continue to report to police, either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Sorrel.