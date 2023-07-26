A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was spotted in Worthing around 9pm before moving onto Angmering around 9.15pm.
A map suggested it was conducting a search over Clapham and Patching, with the radius covering Angmering Park Estate and Clapham Wood.
On Wednesday morning, Sussex Police confirmed the helicopter was used in a search for a missing man from Rustington. The man was found safe and well, police said.
"We're pleased to confirm that 27-year-old Rob, who had been reported missing from Rustington, has been found safe,” a police statement read, earlier today.
"Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”