Police helicopter seen in Worthing and Lancing after 'suspicious' incident in Hove; vehicle stopped on A259
A report of a ‘suspicious vehicle’ led to a police helicopter search in Sussex earlier today (Monday, August 28).
Sussex Police said officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address in Wilbury Road, Hove at 1.30pm.
"The vehicle was later sighted by officers on the A259 heading west near Lancing,” a police spokesperson said.
"Those officers safely stopped the vehicle. Individuals were spoken to but no offences were identified and they will face no further police action."