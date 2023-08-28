BREAKING
Police helicopter seen in Worthing and Lancing after 'suspicious' incident in Hove; vehicle stopped on A259

A report of a ‘suspicious vehicle’ led to a police helicopter search in Sussex earlier today (Monday, August 28).
By Sam Morton
Published 28th Aug 2023, 19:15 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 19:21 BST

Sussex Police said officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address in Wilbury Road, Hove at 1.30pm.

"The vehicle was later sighted by officers on the A259 heading west near Lancing,” a police spokesperson said.

"Those officers safely stopped the vehicle. Individuals were spoken to but no offences were identified and they will face no further police action."

