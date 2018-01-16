Police hunt for missing pensioner

Police have released a desperate plea to help find a missing pensioner.

Officers said Bruno Pederzolli left his home in Seaford at 2.20pm today (January 16).

The 82-year-old left on foot and is known to have walked to Eastbourne in the past.

A police spokesman said: “His family are concerned as he has Alzheimer’s disease.

“He is white, 5’ 9” with silvery grey hair and was wearing a flat cap, grey trousers and a padded jacket.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or phone 999 immediately.