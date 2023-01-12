Police are searching for two people who were seen walking along Dormansland High Street where a man was found dead on Friday (January 6).

Officers say that they believe the pair – a woman aged 18 or 19 and a 12-year-old boy – might be able to help with their investigation into the man’s death.

Surrey Police were first alerted following reports of a man in his 80s collapsed in the road on the High Street just after 9.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a woman and a boy after a man was found dead in Dormansland

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death, we would like to speak to two people who were seen walking past the man on the High Street sometime between 8.45 - 9pm. We believe they may have key information which could assist with our enquiries.

“One of them is described as a woman, aged around 18 or 19 years old, with her hair in a ponytail. She was walking with a boy, who is described as around 12 years old, and both of them were wearing dark coats with their hoods up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you think this was you, or you recognise the description and think you might know who they are, please contact us quoting PR/45230002289 via: webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or on the online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad