Police hunt two men on-the-run from Sussex prison

The two men (pictured) are absconded from absconded from Ford Open Prison, weeks after another man left.

All three are being hunted by police and members of the public are being urged to dial 999 if they see then or have any information on their whereabouts.

On Tuesday (September 6), 35-year-old Gary Foy left his workplace near the prison at about 5.15pm.

35-year-old Gary Foy, left, and 39-year-old Christopher Pike

He was due back at 10.30pm at the end of his shift and never returned. He is four years into a ten-year sentence for various offences including aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm, police have said.

Two days later, on Thursday (September 8), 39-year-old Christopher Pike (right) was found to have left at about 9.30am.

Pike may have used the rail network to travel to London and may continue to Liverpool.

From extensive enquiries already completed, it is believed that the pair are together.

If you see either of these men do not approach them and please dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 1434 of 06/09.

Earlier this week police issued another appeal when Wesley Toms absconded the prison d on August 2.