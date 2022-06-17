Police incident on A27 in West Sussex

Police officers were called to the A27 in West Sussex after a tanker broke down this morning (Friday, June 17).

By Sam Morton
Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:39 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 4:20 pm

In a post on Twitter at 11.20am, Sussex Roads Police said a broken down tanker was blocking lane one of the westbound A27 at Sompting.

The incident was reported next to the Hillbarn traffic lights.

Police said it was ‘causing tailbacks’ and the tanker was ‘likely to be stuck there for a couple of hours yet’.

According to traffic reports, whilst the incident was ongoing, there were delays on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Old Shoreham Road and Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn traffic lights), with an average speed of five mph.

The road has since reopened.

A broken down tanker is ‘currently blocking lane one’ of the westbound A27 at Sompting. Photo: Sussex Roads Police

