Police incident on A27 in West Sussex - Road blocked by tanker

Police officers have been called to the A27 in West Sussex after a tanker broke down this morning (Friday, June 17).

By Sam Morton
Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:39 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:39 am

In a post on Twitter at 11.20am, Sussex Roads Police said a broken down tanker is ‘currently blocking lane one’ of the westbound A27 at Sompting.

The incident has been reported next to the Hillbarn traffic lights.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Police said it is ‘causing tailbacks’ and the tanker is ‘likely to be stuck there for a couple of hours yet’.

According to traffic reports, delays are increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Old Shoreham Road and Busticle Lane (Hilllbarn traffic lights), with an average speed of five mph.

Have you read?: Epic cycle in memory of Worthing teacher

HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from June 10 to 14, 2022

Budding Foundation: Plant donations for Shoreham charity and Worthing children's home

A broken down tanker is ‘currently blocking lane one’ of the westbound A27 at Sompting. Photo: Sussex Roads Police

This is when thunderstorms could arrive in Sussex amid scorching temperatures of 34 degrees

A27PoliceTwitter