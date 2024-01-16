BREAKING

Police incident reported in Goring - Man 'safely detained'

The police responded to an incident in Goring-by-Sea earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, January 16).
By Sam Morton
Published 16th Jan 2024, 17:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police officers were pictured dealing with an incident at Aldsworth Avenue around 2pm.

A spokesperson for the force explained: “Police responded to a report of a man in distress in the vicinity of Fernhurst Drive, Goring.

"The man was safely detained under the Mental Health Act.”

Related topics:Sussex PolicePolice