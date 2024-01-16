Police incident reported in Goring - Man 'safely detained'
The police responded to an incident in Goring-by-Sea earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, January 16).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police officers were pictured dealing with an incident at Aldsworth Avenue around 2pm.
A spokesperson for the force explained: “Police responded to a report of a man in distress in the vicinity of Fernhurst Drive, Goring.
"The man was safely detained under the Mental Health Act.”