Laurel Aldridge, 62, went missing from the village yesterday and police are urgently appealing for anyone who sees her to dial 999.

In an appeal on social media today, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Laurel Aldridge, who has been missing from Walberton, near Arundel, since yesterday. She may have travelled as far north as Bignor Hill, and we’re urging anyone who sees her to please call 999 quoting 347 of 14/02.”