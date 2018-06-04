Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Lewes girl, 15

Police and family are increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing girl from Lewes, 15-year-old Bailey Vinnika, also known as Bailey Nelson.

Bailey left her home in South Way, Lewes, at 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon (June 2) and has not been seen since.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slight build, with brown eyes and shoulder length blonde hair. She was wearing a white T-shirt, bright blue jogging bottoms, black trainers, and had a black shoulder bag.

Bailey knows the East Sussex and Brighton and Hove areas, but may also travel further afield by train.

If you have seen Bailey, or know where she might be, please contact the police right away on 101, or online, quoting serial 1392 of 02/06.