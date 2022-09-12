Police investigate Crawley house blaze

Fire crews from Horsham, Billingshurst, Hurstpierpoint and Surrey, as well as Crawley, rushed to the scene of the blaze in Webb Close, Broadfield.

Police and paramedics also attended the blaze but no-one is thought to have been hurt.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Last night at 18.26pm crews from Crawley, Billingshurst and Horsham were called to a fire in a house in Webb Close, Crawley.

Smoke billows from the house in Webb Close, Broadfield. Photo: Edwin Smith

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Crawley, one from Horsham, Billingshurst and Hurstpierpoint along with two crews from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a fire on the first floor and roof space of the property and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control using four jets, two high pressure hose reels and a hydrant.

“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were in attendance but fortunately there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

“A small secondary fire broke out in the roof space which firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly extinguished using two hose reels and two main jets.

Emergency crews at the scene of the fire in Webb Close, Broadfield. Photo: Edwin Smith

“Firefighters remained on the scene damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hot spots.

“Crews returned at 6am this morning to carry out a reinspection but there were no further signs of fire.