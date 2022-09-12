Police investigate Crawley house blaze
Police are investigating the cause of a fire which broke out at a house in Crawley yesterday (Sunday).
Fire crews from Horsham, Billingshurst, Hurstpierpoint and Surrey, as well as Crawley, rushed to the scene of the blaze in Webb Close, Broadfield.
Police and paramedics also attended the blaze but no-one is thought to have been hurt.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Last night at 18.26pm crews from Crawley, Billingshurst and Horsham were called to a fire in a house in Webb Close, Crawley.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Crawley, one from Horsham, Billingshurst and Hurstpierpoint along with two crews from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service to the scene.
“Upon arrival crews found a fire on the first floor and roof space of the property and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control using four jets, two high pressure hose reels and a hydrant.
“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were in attendance but fortunately there were no injuries as a result of this incident.
“A small secondary fire broke out in the roof space which firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly extinguished using two hose reels and two main jets.
“Firefighters remained on the scene damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hot spots.
“Crews returned at 6am this morning to carry out a reinspection but there were no further signs of fire.
"The incident remains under investigation by Sussex Police.”