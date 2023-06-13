NationalWorldTV
Police are investigating a fire that broke out at a house in Hastings last night (Monday, June 12).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST

Sussex Police said offices attended the scene in St George’s Road after receiving a report at around 8.40pm.

Firefighters and the ambulance services also attended.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out when crews arrived and no casualties were reported.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: “Firefighters responded to a report of a fire inside an address in St George’s Road, Hastings, at about 8.40pm on Monday, June 12. The fire was out upon arrival.

"It is believed to have been started deliberately, and police are investigating the circumstances.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1532 of 12/06.”