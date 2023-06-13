Police are investigating a fire that broke out at a house in Hastings last night (Monday, June 12).

Sussex Police said offices attended the scene in St George’s Road after receiving a report at around 8.40pm.

Firefighters and the ambulance services also attended.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out when crews arrived and no casualties were reported.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

"It is believed to have been started deliberately, and police are investigating the circumstances.