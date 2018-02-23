Police investigate theft of quad bike from country pub

Police are investigating the theft of a Kawasaki quad bike, trailer and assorted tools from The Anchor Inn, Anchor Lane, Barcombe, near Lewes.

The items were stolen on Tuesday (February 21) but have since been recovered.

Inspector Simon Burroughs, of the Lewes prevention team, said: “Tackling this kind of rural crime is a key priority for us and we will continue to keep pressure on those contemplating or carrying out such offences.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 187 of 21/02.

Alternatively please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 27-year-old man from Maresfield, near Uckfield, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal and subsequently released under investigation while enquiries continue.