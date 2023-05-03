Edit Account-Sign Out
Police launch appeal for 15 year-old missing in Eastbourne

Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 15 year-old boy missing from Eastbourne.

By Sam Pole
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 17:36 BST

Eastbourne Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old William, missing from Eastbourne.“William was last seen at around 8.25am on Wednesday (3 May) and is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms, a black hoodie, a white school shirt, black trainers, and carrying a black Nike rucksack.“If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting 313 of 03/05.”

